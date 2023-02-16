FCB v MNU: Manchester United’s 22-man travelling squad to face Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s squad list to face Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoff has been published.

A total of 22 players have been named to be part of the Man United squad to face Barcelona in the Europa League playoff at camp Nou.

Among the names released was Casemiro who missed the last two games against Leeds United due to a suspension following his send-off against Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are unavailable due to a suspension of their own having received two yellow cards in the Champions League and Europa League group stages respectively.

Two other noticeable absences in the squad are Anthony Martial and Antony who have missed each of the last two games and will now miss a third in a row.

Manchester United’s 22-man travelling squad for Barcelona:

• Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Butland

• Defenders: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams

• Midfielders: Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Iqbal, Mainoo

• Forwards: Rashford, Sancho, Weghorst, Elanga, Garnacho

