FCB 2-2 MUN: Vinicius Jr reacts to Manchester United star performance vs Barcelona

A breathlessly entertaining clash between Barcelona and Manchester United ended 2-2 at Camp Nou on Thursday to set up a tantalising second leg in their Europa League knockout playoff. A burst of goals at the beginning of the second half saw Barcelona first go ahead through Marcos Alonso, but a quick retort from Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde’s own goal put the Red Devils in front. Raphinha’s fizzed cross sailed through the far post to drag Barça level in the 76th minute.

United had led 2-1 before Raphinha’s cross squirmed into the bottom corner, and United had to settle for a draw. It easily could have been worse, with Barcelona hitting the woodwork late and David de Gea stepping up. The scoreline had both teams feeling that it could have gone better, with everything to play for in the second leg.

Casemiro, who is a five-times Champions League winner and is a huge asset for Erik ten Hag to have in Manchester United’s midfield. Sending a message out on Instagram to his 19 million followers, Casemiro praised the team and talked up the challenge ahead at Old Trafford. He received a response from former Real teammate and Brazil colleague Vinicius Jr, who wrote, ‘Joga muito’, slang to say Casemiro ‘played well’.

