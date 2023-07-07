FC Barcelona’s Pre-season Fixtures With Date Ahead Of The New Spanish La Liga Santander Campaign

Spanish La Liga Santander Champion, FC Barcelona were at the peak of their form in the last campaign most significantly their impressive performance in the domestic top-flight league which made them maintained the top spot on the log.

The Catalan giant following the completion of the just concluded season are making adequate preparations ahead of the new campaign with every optimism to maintain the standard across all competitions.

As such, the Los Blaugranas will be making a pre-season tour where they will be facing a real test of time that will keep them in good shape when the new season begins.

This as such prompted looking into the club’s pre-season fixtures with date included and these fixtures could be seen as follow:

– Juventus vs Barcelona (July 22)

– Arsenal vs Barcelona (July 26)

– Real Madrid vs Barcelona (July 29)

– AC Milan versus Barcelona (August 1).

As it is, the Xavi Hernandez’ side will be facing two Italian Serie A clubs, one English Premier League side and a pre-season El-Classico against old time and eternal rival Real Madrid, with all these matches expected to be a thrilling and keenly contested encounter that could give a blueprint to what should be expected in the coming season.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)