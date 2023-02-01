FC Barcelona squad list to face Real Betis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi and his men are top of the Spanish League table with five points above arch-rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona’s next game will see them lock horns with Real Betis tonight on match day 20th away from home after a 1-nil victory against Girona at the weekend.

According to reports coming from SBNATION, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has called up 22 players for the clash against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

The report has it that Barcelona will be without Dembele due to injury and Bellerin who departed the club in the just concluded winter transfer window.

Here is the 22-man Barcelona squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Marc-André ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas

Defenders

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Jules Kounde, Eric García, Alejandro Balde

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Pablo Torre

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ángel Alarcón

Maxonarts (

)