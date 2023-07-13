FC Barcelona Players With Most Successful Dribbles in La Liga 2022/23 Season

Dribbling is an art mastered by only a few football players, and at FC Barcelona, some players have truly excelled in this skill during the La Liga 2022/23 season. In this listicle, we count down the top five Barcelona players with the most successful dribbles, showcasing their mesmerizing technique and ability to navigate past opponents effortlessly.

1. Ousmane Dembele

Leading the pack is the French sensation, Ousmane Dembele, with an impressive 53 successful dribbles. Known for his explosive speed and intricate footwork, Dembele’s agility and quick decision-making make him a nightmare for defenders

2. Alejandro Balde

Just behind Dembele is the young Spanish talent, Alejandro Balde, who has showcased his immense potential with 50 successful dribbles. At only 18 years old, Balde’s fearlessness on the field and ability to beat opponents has caught the attention of fans and critics alike

3. Raphinha

Representing Brazilian flair, Raphinha has left spectators in awe with 46 successful dribbles. His silky smooth dribbling skills combined with his creativity and vision make him a valuable asset in Barcelona’s attacking play.

4. Pedri

At just 19 years old, the Spanish prodigy Pedri has displayed incredible maturity and skill with 36 successful dribbles. His close ball control and ability to twist and turn past opponents have made him an integral part of Barcelona’s midfield.

5. Frenkie de Jong

Rounding off the list is the versatile Dutch midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, with 35 successful dribbles. Known for his intelligent movement and exceptional ball control, de Jong’s dribbling ability adds an extra dimension to Barcelona’s gameplay.

In conclusion, these Barcelona players have brought their dribbling prowess to the forefront in the La Liga 2022/23 season, leaving fans enamored with their skill and technique on the field.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)