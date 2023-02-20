FC Barcelona is closing in on a historic La record held by Atlético Madrid and Deportivo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi and his men maintained an 8 points advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table after defeating Cadiz by 2-0 last night at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Spanish League. The Blaugranas will look to continue their winning way when they lock horns with Ten Hag’s Manchester United team on Thursday night at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League competition.

According to reports coming from Barca Network, the 2-0 victory over Cadiz in La Liga by FC Barcelona makes them a contender for having the best defense in the history of La Liga.

The report has it that the 2-nil win is Barca’s 17th clean sheet in 22 matches and that the Catalan giants have conceded 7 goals in the process.

﻿The report adds that the record for conceding the least number of goals in an entire league campaign is currently held by Atletico de Madrid (2015/16) and Deportivo de la Coruña (1993/94) with 18 goals scored against them. The report further adds that FC Barcelona will have to ensure that they do not let in more than 10 goals in the remaining 16 games left in the league. It is yet to be seen if these reports are true.

