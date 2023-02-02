Favorite teams to lift the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the UEFA Champions League set to resume in the coming days, here are three favorite teams to lift the biggest trophy in Europe:

1. CHELSEA

The Blues have won this competition on two occasions and will be aiming for a third. Graham Potter and his men have lost out on both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and have little hope of winning the Premier League.

The only trophy the two times European champions have a real chance of obtaining is the UEFA Champions League. The Blues will be looking to give in everything to win this competition with the help of their new signings and the fact that they have enough time to prepare for games because they compete in only the UCL and EPL competitions.

2. MANCHESTER CITY

One trophy Guardiola will want to have his hands on again is the Champions League as he has only won it in his time at Barcelona with Lionel Messi.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to create history this term with Manchester City as he will hope to be the first manager to give the club its first European trophy.

3. PSG

The Ligue 1 giants face a tough test against Bayern Munich but are one of the favorites to lift the Champions League title this season as they boast of the deadliest attacks in Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Mbappe.

With Lionel Messi in a good form this season, PSG stands a chance to be the champions of Europe this season.

