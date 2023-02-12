SPORT

Father demands probe as 12-year-old Chrisland student dies during inter-house sports

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A father of a Chrisland International School student has expressed his grief over the loss of his daughter, Whitney Adeniran, who reportedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at the Agege Stadium. According to Michael Adeniran, the child had no prior health issues and there was no explanation given by the school about the incident.

Michael and his wife were reportedly not immediately informed about the situation even though his wife was present at the stadium. He is calling for the Lagos State Government and the police to investigate the matter and bring justice for his daughter. Michael claims that the school had no ambulance or paramedics on the scene and only a nurse, who he referred to as a “quack,” was present. 

The father is demanding answers from the school and is calling for an honest outcome from the pathology department of LASUTH. Many Nigerians are also calling for justice on social media. The school and the Lagos State Police have not commented on the matter

drbreh03 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

41 seconds ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

9 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

19 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button