Father demands probe as 12-year-old Chrisland student dies during inter-house sports

A father of a Chrisland International School student has expressed his grief over the loss of his daughter, Whitney Adeniran, who reportedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at the Agege Stadium. According to Michael Adeniran, the child had no prior health issues and there was no explanation given by the school about the incident.

Michael and his wife were reportedly not immediately informed about the situation even though his wife was present at the stadium. He is calling for the Lagos State Government and the police to investigate the matter and bring justice for his daughter. Michael claims that the school had no ambulance or paramedics on the scene and only a nurse, who he referred to as a “quack,” was present.

The father is demanding answers from the school and is calling for an honest outcome from the pathology department of LASUTH. Many Nigerians are also calling for justice on social media. The school and the Lagos State Police have not commented on the matter

