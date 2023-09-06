Father-and-son duos that have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League as players.

In the history of the UEFA Champions League, only four father-and-son pairs have achieved the remarkable feat of both winning the prestigious title as players. These duos have left an indelible mark on the annals of football history, with their collective successes serving as a testament to the enduring love for the beautiful game within their families.

The first duo on this distinguished list is Cesare and Paolo Maldini. Cesare Maldini, a renowned defender, clinched the European Cup with AC Milan during the 1962-63 season. Decades later, his son, Paolo Maldini, would go on to become one of the greatest defenders in football history, securing the Champions League title an astonishing five times with the same club.

Real Madrid boasts the presence of another remarkable father-and-son pair – Manuel Sanchís Martínez and Manuel Sanchís Hontiyuelo. The senior Sanchís played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s European Cup victory in the 1965-66 season. His son, Manuel Sanchís Hontiyuelo, continued the family legacy by lifting the trophy twice, first in 1997-98 and then in 1999-2000.

Meanwhile, in the colors of Barcelona, the Busquets family etched their name into Champions League history. Carles Busquets celebrated European glory during the 1991-92 season, and his son, Sergio Busquets, would go on to win the Champions League an impressive four times with Barcelona in the 2008-09, 2010-11, and 2014-15 campaigns.

Lastly, the Zidane family of Real Madrid created a truly unique legacy. Zinedine Zidane, one of the footballing greats, secured the European Cup in the 2001-02 season. His sons, Enzo and Luca Zidane, continued the tradition by each winning the title in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

GeniusInfo (

)