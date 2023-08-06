Fans shows concern over Samuel Eto’o new looks

Recall that few hours ago, The much anticipated “Game4Ukraine” charity game was held at Stamford Bridge, London and it was quite an entertaining encounter as loads of football Legends turned up.

The game was between “Team Shevchenko” managed by Emma Hayes and “Team Zinchenko” managed by Legendary French Tactician, Arsene Wenger. They played out a 2-2 draw while raising money for charity in the Game4Ukraine.

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea Forward, Samuel Eto’o was present at the Charity game and he was even involved in the encounter. The Cameroonian looks completely different and this has got a lot of people talking on social media.

In the above photo which was taken few hours ago at Stamford Bridge, Samuel Eto’o could be clearly spotted with the ball and he looks completely different from how he looks during his playing days. This is quite common with ex footballers as they tend to add more weight after retirement and Eto’o is not exceptional.

Other Former football stars who took part in the encounter are: Michael Essien, Gianfranco Zola, Joe Cole, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Christian Panucci, Claire Rafferty, Carly Telford, Petr Cech, Claude Makelele, amongst others.

The current active players who took part in the game are: Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The purpose of the match was to raise funds for victims of the way in Ukraine, It’s really a welcome development. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)