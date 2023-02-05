Fans Shower Praises On Chelsea’s New Signing After A Brilliant Debut Display

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chelsea squad that cost £680m to assemble was held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. Chelsea handed starts to over £200m worth of new talent alone in Enzo Fernandez, one of the few Blues players to impress and Mykhailo Mudryk. But the Cottagers won the tactical battle and have risen to the dizzying heights of sixth in the table as a reward for their efforts.

Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for a record £106.8 million from Benfica, says he wants to lead the team “to the next level.” The Argentina midfielder helped his country win the World Cup last year and was named the best young player there. He cost Stamford Bridge the most money in British football history to sign him on transfer deadline day.

We will try to accomplish all the club desires and advance it to the next level, he added, adding that it is a large club that is always fighting and has won the Champions League.

Blues supporters undoubtedly went home on a night when many will have hoped continued spending in the January market was unable to yield a desired result at home. Marco Silva’s team performed exceptionally well once again during a surprising 2022–23 Premier League campaign that sees the Cottagers in the hunt for Europe.

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were both in the starting lineup, but the Ukrainian was taken off the field after the break owing to his subpar first half performance. Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica on deadline day, was one player whose performance delighted Chelsea fans.

The following comments from viewers about Enzo’s performance:

Oladaily (

)