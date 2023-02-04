Fans Share Hilarious Reactions As Arsenal Concedes, Minute After Jorginho Was Subbed on

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorginho’s transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea was always likely to be a big talking point, but no one would have quite believed how quickly it happened.

The Italy international left Stamford Bridge on Deadline Day to join the Gunners in a move worth around £10 million.

He started Saturday’s Premier League fixture for the leaders on the bench, but as Arsenal struggled to find their way against Everton at Goodison Park, Jorginho arrived as a second-half substitute. Moments after coming on, though, Mikel Arteta’s side conceded what proved to be the only goal of the game.

To make matters worse, Arsenal had seemed to be getting a handle on the match early in the second period before the change was made.

Naturally, it prompted a reaction from frustrated Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal fans react to Jorginho debut

Not everyone was convinced that Jorginho was so bad.

Chelsea fans, though, enjoyed the spectacle rather more.

Arsenal now face Brentford in their next Premier League match, by which time Manchester City may have whittled down their lead at the top of the standings to just a couple of points.

