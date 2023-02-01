Fans Reacts To The Height Of Leicester City’s New Defender Harry Souttar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many hours ago many teams made moves to reinforce their respective teams for the rest of the season by signing new players.

Well, note that most of the January transfer window deals were done in the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Arsenal making the headers. However, this article will focus on what some fans are saying about Leicester City’s new defender Harry Souttar. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Are Interested In The Defender’s Height.

Photo: Harry Souttar || Twitter

The 24-year-old Australian defender was signed from Stoke City, but his height has stirred reactions online. The Defender, who also represented Australia in the just-concluded World Cup, is 1.98m. So, fans believe he might be strong physically but also slow. Because of his height, some fans believe that Harry Souttar might find it very difficult to go against wingers like Sancho, Rashford, Mahrez, Saka, and Foden.

Photo: Some Reactions To Harry Souttar’s Height || Twitter

