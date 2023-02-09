Fans Reacts To Ronaldo’s Hat-trick Record Before Age 30 & After Age 30

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda by 4-0, but the main talking point of the game was Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old forward scored all four goals of the game.

Photo: Al-Nassr VS Al-Wehda || Twitter

Well, note that many fans believe that Cristiano still has a lot to offer even though he’s 38-38 years especially after he surpassed 500 career league goals. However, fans have been reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 61st career hat trick. Many months ago, Ronaldo revealed that he wanted to balance the scale by scoring 30 hat-tricks before age 30 and after age 30. Hence, this article will focus on what fans are saying as Ronaldo kept his record. Take a look!

Photo: Al-Nassr VS Al-Wehda || Twitter

Many fans have described the 38-year-old as the Greatest Of all time, while other fans described the record as unbelievable. Similarly, some fans reacted by saying Ronaldo would continue to score in any league he finds himself.

Photo: Some recent reactions to Ronaldo’s hattrick record before age 30 and after age 30 || Twitter

