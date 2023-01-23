Fans reacts to Nketiah’s Instagram post after helping Arsenal beat United on Sunday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Stoppage time goal from Eddie Nketiah saw Mikel Arteta’s men beat Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening as the current Premier League leaders restored their five points advantage over Manchester City with a game in hand.

After scoring twice at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to help Arsenal beat Manchester United, Eddie Nketiah have taken to Instagram to react to the game.

Eddie Nketiah posted on Instagram: “Your defence is in trouble!!!”

This Instagram post from Eddie Nketiah reacting to his side victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday has attracted reactions from football players and fans such as Barcelona defender, Hector Bellerin and AS Roma attacker, Tammy Abraham.

Hector Bellerin wrote: “Yes boy!”

While Tammy Abraham wrote: “Incredible 🔥”

Here are some screenshots of reactions:

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will now face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth-round this Friday.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)