Fans reacts to a photo of Samuel Eto’o during a Charity match at the Stamford Bridge.

Some current and former football players came together for a Charity match tagged ‘Game4Ukraine’.

The Game4Ukraine fixture between Team Shevchenko and Team Zinchenko ended in a 2-2 draw at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Ukrainian and Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Former Ukrainian legendary attacker, Andriy Shevchenko lead out the two teams for the encounter which was aimed to raise funds for schools in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

However, during the Game4Ukraine fixture at the Stamford Bridge, African legendary attacker, Samuel Eto’o who featured in Team Shevchenko was spotted in action against Team Zinchenko.

Seeing the former Cameroonian legendary attacker in action at the Stamford Bridge after years of his active football retirement, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have called him the best 9 once upon a time, while some have said he’s looking very fit.

