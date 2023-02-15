Fans Reacts After Xavi Said Rashford Is One Of The Most Dangerous Players, And Barca Must Be Careful

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to reach after Barcelona’s coach, Xavi Hernandez noted that Man United’s striker is one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe, and Barcelona fans would have to be very careful with him.

While reacting to the media ahead of Man United’s visit tomorrow, Xavi noted that Barcelona players need to be wary of Man United’s thread, and In as much as they will have to keep an eye on every other player, they must watch Marcus Rashford carefully.

While reacting to his words, many people noted that Marcus Rashford is truly in his biggest form, and he will be the difference for Man United tomorrow.

Others stated that Man United is not Barcelona’s match, and fans believe Barcelona will win with ease.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the words of Xavi Hernandez;

