Fans Reacts After Darwin Nunez Said He Will Explode In His Second Year In England

Many people have continued to react after Darwin Nunez noted that he would be better next year in Liverpool.

In a statement released by the player, Darwin Noted that he usually have rough seasons in his first year at any club, but he believes the second season will be an explosion.

In his words, Darwin Nunez stated;

Darwin Núñez: “Something similar happened to me at Benfica. The 1st year went very badly for me and the second, I exploded. Here, I think it will be the same. […] I will give my best and I hope to have a little luck.”

While reacting to his words, many people noted that they believe in the star player and they know he will come out good in his second year.

Others noted that Darwin Nunez is suffering due to the form of Liverpool.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the words of Nunez;

