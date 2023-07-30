SPORT

Fans Reaction As Mikiel Arteta Face Decision On Leandro Trossard

Arsenal Manger Mikiel Arteta has face with a decision as Leandro Trossard has set a high performance at Emirate Stadium. Arsenal fans show concern as Arteta normally use Trossard either first half or second half. 

Recent performance, Leandro Trossard scored a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to beat reigning LaLiga champions Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles. According to goal.com, Leandro Trossard has scored 8 goals in 36 matches so far in the Premier League 2022/2023 season. 3 of the 8 goals were scored at home while he scored 5 goals at away games and this post on Facebook has bosted the fans at which Arteta have to decide if the the star can Star all the times. Option: Arsenal Mikiel Arteta Should try to use Trossard full time as he is ready to lift the club high.

source: Facebook post, Google, Goal.com.

Photo of the post

