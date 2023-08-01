Fans Reaction As Gabriel Claims To Become Arsenal New Vice Captain

According to Londonfootball, Gabriel Magalhães is in contention to become Arsenal’s new Vice Captain ahead of next season. Fans has express their feelings as Gabriel is capable of that position.

According to Goal.com, Atsenal announce Martin Odegaard as men’s first-team captain. Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for. Mikel Arteta is set to make an addition to his leadership group following Granit Xhaka’s departure this summer.

On 1 September 2020, Arsenal announced the signing of Gabriel Magalhães on a long-term contract. Interest in the Brazilian was reportedly high, with multiple clubs willing to match the valuation set by Lille. Gabriel joined for a fee reaching the region of £27m after add-ons.

However no decision has been made yet.

Opinion: Gabriel deserve it and Arsenal is should look at this and make a wise decision.

Source: Facebook post, Londonfootball, Goal.com

