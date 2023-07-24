Fans Reaction As Chelsea Open Offer for Olise

Chelsea’s interest in signing Crystal Palace Star Michael Olise, fans are eagerly awaiting news of the club’s opening offer. Chelsea’s potential bid for Olise has sparked a flurry of reactions among fans, who are keen to see if the club’s ambitious pursuit will pay off.

According to All Football-Livescore, and Highlight, Chelsea have made an opening offer for Mich ael Olise this summer, according to a report from RMC Sport. The Blues are believed to have an agreement in principle with the forward over a switch, with a fee still in discussion with Crystal Palace to be able to complete the move.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been turning heads with his impressive performances for, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Pictures of Fans comments

According to Fabrizio Romano. The France youth international is claimed to have a release clause worth £35million, but there’s uncertainty surrounding a move due to a hamstring injury recently picked up.

Which of the following prospects would you like to see in the first team, or loaned out for experience? Swipe to have your say…

Daxmansport (

)