Fans React To Thomas Party’s Performance Against Manchester City

Arsenal defeated the premier League Champion Manchester City at Wembley Stadium and Claim their Community Community Shield trophy. As Thomas Party made his highly anticipated for Arsenal in the Community Shield match against Manchester City, fans eagerly see how the Ghanaian midfielder would perform. 

With his exceptional skills and composure on the pitch, Party proved to be a valuable asset to the Arsenal squad, leaving fans in awe of his abilities. Party’s arrival at the club had been met with excitement and anticipation, as he was seen as a key signing to bolster Arsenal’s midfield. 

Partey signed for £45million from Atletico Madrid three years ago. Party’s performance in the Community Shield and argue that his debut showcased the potential impact he can have on the team’s midfield dynamics

Screen shot of comments

The Gunners were willing to sell the 30-year-old, but only for the right price and if a replacement can be found, at stance Arsenal can’t lose him.

