Fans react to Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son facial expressions after Messi debut goal

It is no longer news that Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored a stunning freekick to give his new side, Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul on his debut at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

With the game looking destined for a draw, the Argentina international was brought down outside the box and won a freekick in stoppage time. And duly stepped up and curled the ball, beating the Cruz Azul goalkeeper to give all three points to his side, Inter Miami.

This stunning freekick debut goal from Lionel Messi has left American legendary tennis player, Serena Williams and American media personality, Kim Kardashian and her son stunned, with their mouths, widely opened.

This facial expression from Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son after Messi’s debut goal for Inter Miami on Friday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said great recognizes great, while some believes it was staged.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

