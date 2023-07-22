SPORT

Fans react to Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son facial expressions after Messi debut goal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read

It is no longer news that Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored a stunning freekick to give his new side, Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul on his debut at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

With the game looking destined for a draw, the Argentina international was brought down outside the box and won a freekick in stoppage time. And duly stepped up and curled the ball, beating the Cruz Azul goalkeeper to give all three points to his side, Inter Miami.

This stunning freekick debut goal from Lionel Messi has left American legendary tennis player, Serena Williams and American media personality, Kim Kardashian and her son stunned, with their mouths, widely opened.

This facial expression from Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and her son after Messi’s debut goal for Inter Miami on Friday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said great recognizes great, while some believes it was staged.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Spurs rival Arsenal for long-term target, Verbal Amrabat offer

6 mins ago

The Trophy King: Football’s Most Decorated Coach

41 mins ago

Kings Of The Beautiful Game: Football’s Most Decorated Players

49 mins ago

Video: OFFICIAL: Bayer Leverkusen Announce Boniface Signing

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button