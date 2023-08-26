SPORT

Fans react to Sadio Mana’s facial expression after seeing his teammate’s twin in the opposition team.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Al Nassr secured their first victory of the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League Season on Friday night after beating Al Fateh, thanks to a hattrick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Sadio Mane.

However, during buildup to the game between Al Nassr and Al Fateh, Al Nassr summer signing, Sadio Mane was spotted in shock after seeing his teammate twin on the opposition team.

The Senegalese attacker, Sadio Mane thought it was his Al Nassr teammate he saw in the opposition teammate, before Confirming it was his teammate, twin.

This facial expression from the Senegal international, Sadio Mane after seeing his teammate’s twin on the opposing team has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have find it very funny, saying he thought his brother switched team, while some have said their resemblance is huge.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Ronaldo may be considered as the Greatest Player after he scored a hattrick in Al Nassr’s 5-0 win

38 mins ago

Saudi Pro League Golden Boot table after Ronaldo scored 3 goals today

48 mins ago

FAT 0-5 NSR: Ronaldo’s Outstanding Display In Today’s Game Underscores His GOAT Status

58 mins ago

CHE 3-0 LUT: Players who played well in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton Town Tonight

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button