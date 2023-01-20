Fans react to Pep Guardiola’s reaction after Mahrez’s second goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City came from 2 goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

Second half goals from Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and a brace from Riyad Mahrez nullified strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal that put the visitors up at the end of the first 45 minutes.

However, after Riyad Mahrez second goal in the 90th minute which eventually became the final goal of the game, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola couldn’t contain his joy on the touchline, as punches his fist into the air in celebration, pointing to the home fans in the stands in happiness.

This reaction from Pep Guardiola after Riyad Mahrez stoppage time goal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some applauded Riyad Mahrez performance against Tottenham Hotspur, while some have called it Champions stuff.

