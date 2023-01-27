Fans react to Partey’s facial expression while contesting with Haaland for the ball on Friday night

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A second half goal from Nathan Ake was enough to give Manchester City a much needed 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup at Etihad Stadium on Friday night and eliminating them from the competition.

However, during the Emirates FA Cup fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, both Thomas Partey and Erling Haaland were spotted contesting for the ball, when Erling Haaland stretched his leg very high, leaving Thomas Partey mouth widely opened.

This facial expression from Thomas Partey while contesting with Erling Haaland for the ball on Friday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have noticed the look on Partey’s face, while some have called him the Eagle man.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Following the result, Mikel Arteta’s men are now out of the competition, while Manchester City are through to the fifth round.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)