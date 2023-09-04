Fans react to Michelle Alozie’s tweet after picking up a Red Card against San Diego Wave on Monday.

Nigerian Super Falcons and Houston Dash defender, Michelle Alozie has taken to social media to react after seeing a Red Card against San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League at the Snapdragon Stadium in the early hours of Monday.

The Nigerian Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie was shown a straight red card after denying a goal scoring opportunity in the 33rd minute, fouling Rachel Hill about 50 yards from goal.

After the game, the Nigerian woman International, Alozie has taken to social media to react on her Red Card against San Diego Wave.

Michelle Alozie tweeted: “disappointed that I put my team in a tough position tonight. However, extremely proud of the effort and fight that’s they had with only 10 players. I will always give it all for them and the H.”

This tweet from Michelle Alozie has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have told her not be hard on herself, while some have said they love her regardless.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

San Diego Wave took advantage of the Red Card in the second half and put significant pressure on Houston Dash to win the game 1-0.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)