Fans React To Man City’s Super Cup Triumph, Says Their Winning Of Titles Is Becoming Boring

Many people have continued to react to Man City’s latest victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup yesterday, and fans are becoming tired of seeing City win all the time.

Man City played out a 1-1 draw with Sevilla yesterday in normal time before going forth to win them in 5-4 penalty shootout.

While reacting to their victory, many fans noted that with the way Man City is clinching every trophy and competition they play, football is becoming boring.

While others noted that Man City are worthy winners and they would do even better this season.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to Man City’s triumph yesterday;

Man City clinched the UEFA champions league cup last season alongside the English Premier League and the FA Cup. This is now their 15th titles under Pep Guardiola.

They will now turn their attention to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

