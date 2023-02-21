Fans react to Lionel Messi’s second foot stance after kicking his stoppage time freekick vs Lille.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning stoppage time freekick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Lille 4-3 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday and end a run of three straight defeats.

The Argentina national team captain did very little in 90 minutes during the 4-3 victory over Lille, but stole the show with seconds to spare.

However, before scoring the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain a last minute freekick, Football fans have noticed Lionel Messi’s second foot stance after kicking the freekick.

His right ankle looks twisted and glued to the floor attracting reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have seen it as a technique, while some have asked how is it possible.

A fan wrote on Facebook: “How is that possible for Leo Messi. Believe me or not Messi is not a human”

Another Facebook user wrote: “I’d have a 4 months injury if I use that technique.“

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

