Fans React To Lionel Messi’s Construction Worker Attire

Lionel Messi wearing a helmet during site viewing at PSG’s new training ground

Lionel Messi and his fellow Paris Saint-Germain teammates recently took a tour of their new $286 million training facility.

The construction of the facility which commenced in 2016 is expected to be ready before the beginning of the next season.

The training facility is located near their current Camp des Lodges training ground on the outskirts of Paris and is approximately 20 miles (32.19 km) away from their stadium.

To get a better site view, Messi, and his colleagues had to trade their football uniforms for helmets, jackets, and trousers.

The photo, which was taken during the team-building activity at the facility construction site, has been circulating on Twitter as well as on Instagram. Millions of fans around the world have liked and as well share it.

Fans reactions

The majority of the fans seem to be excited to see their favourite football star in a new attire.

No doubt, the photo has given fans something to talk about. It has been a subject of much discussion, with fans making funny jokes, while others criticizing Messi.

However, the majority of the fans were happy to see the 7-time Balloon d’Or winner dressed up like this.

Read some of their reactions here:

