Fans react to Haaland reaction after a fan was seen holding his neck after his goal vs Sheffield.

Pep Guardiola’s men moved to top of the English Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane on Sunday evening, thanks to Rodri’s late strike in the game.

The defending Premier League Champions, Manchester City endured a difficult opening 45 minutes at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, culminating in a rare penalty miss from Erling Haaland, but the defending Golden boot winner went from zero to hero after putting Manchester City ahead in the 63rd minute.

After scoring Manchester City’s opener of the game, a fan invaded the pitch, jumped on him and celebrated with Erling Haaland while holding his neck.

Despite invading the pitch, jumping on his back and holding his neck, the Norway International kept his cool and smiled with the fan.

Haaland reaction to the fan, after jumping and grabbing him has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him the coolest kid, while some have described it as beautiful.

