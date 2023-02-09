Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo facial expression after scoring his 500th League goal on Thursday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th League goal of his club career on Thursday when he opened the scoring for his new club, Al Nassr against Al Wehda.

The Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo put his side ahead in the first 21st minute after his powerful left footed shot beats Al Wehda’s goalkeeper.

After scoring his 500th League goal on Thursday night, the Portugal international then did his iconic Siuuuuu goal celebration and was joined by his fans at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca who were heard shouting Siuuuuu!

After which he raised his hands in air with his mouth widely opened.

This facial expression from Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his 500th League goal on Thursday has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have called it passion, while some have called him the GOAT.

