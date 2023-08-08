Fans React As Michelle Alozie Finally Speaks Up After Penalty Miss At Women World Cup

The Nigerian football star, Michelle Alozie finally took to social media to react to the outcome of the game between Nigeria and England yesterday at the women world cup knockout stage where Nigeria lost following a penalty shootout.

Reacting to the outcome of the game, Michelle Alozie took to her official Twitter handle and wrote “self disappointment overcasted with overwhelming pride for my teammates, gratitude for the journey, and glory to God always”.

Football fans, especially Nigerians who have been full of praises for her since the beginning of the tournament did not hesitate to take to the comment section of her post to react and to express their admirations for her outstanding performance at the world cup tournament.

Prior to the penalty shootout, Michelle Alozie had been described by football fans as one of the most outstanding and beautiful female players at the tournament. The penalty miss must have come as a huge disappointment to her but Nigerians keep assuring her that she remains one of the best players at the tournament.

