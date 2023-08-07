Manchester United Marcus Rashford, the young and talented forward for Manchester United, has recently celebrated his five-year anniversary of wearing the iconic number 10 jersey for the club. This momentous occasion has sparked a wave of excitement and celebration among fans, who have witnessed his growth and development over the years.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract at the club, ending speculation over his future.

The England international, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028, rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United. His previous deal expired at the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season. Rashford was rejuvenated under manager Erik ten Hag last season after a difficult 18 months and went on to be United’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

Screen shot of comments

Rashford’s impressive performances on the pitch, coupled with his off-field activism, have endeared him to supporters around the world. As fans reflect on his journey and achievements, they are filled with admiration and pride, making his five-year milestone a cause for great celebration.

Drop your stake on this.

Source

Daxmansport (

)