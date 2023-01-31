Fans react as Man United turns down the opportunity to sign, Isco, Saul, Aouar and Carrasco

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Sky Sports reported that some top football stars has been offered to Manchester United in the last couple of hours but the Red Devil’s has turned them all down in favour of Bayern Munich Midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer.

According to reports, top football players such as Isco, Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar and Yannick Carrasco have all been offered to the Red Devil’s today but the club turned them all down and they have decided to pursue a deal for Bayern Munich Midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer instead.

Manchester United are currently in search for a Midfielder who would replace the Injured Christian Eriksen and they see Marcel Sabitzer as the perfect short term replacement. It was also reported that the player has accepted personal terms with the Red Devil’s. Click on the link below to watch the video.

