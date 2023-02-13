Fans React As Klopp Was Seen Celebrating After The 2-0 Win Against Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool sealed a crucial 2-0 win against Rivals Everton at Anfield. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were enough to seal the win.

Photo: Liverpool VS Everton || Twitter

However, many fans have praised the performance of Stefan Bajcetic, the return of some injured players, Cody Gakpo’s debut goal, and the touchline fights, but this article will focus on fans’ reactions to Jurgen Klopp’s after-match celebrations. Note that after the game ended, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was seen very happy as he celebrated with the fans at the stadium.

Photo: Liverpool VS Everton || Twitter

However, many fans have reacted to this aftermatch celebration by expressing their surprise. Many fans suggested that the Dutch manager is over-celebrating a win against a relegation-bound side Everton. Also, many fans reminded Jurgen Klopp that his team is still in the 9th position despite the Merseyside derby win.

Photo: Some Reactions To Jurgen Klopp’s After-match celebrations || Twitter

