Fans React As Felix, Enzo & Mudryk Included In Chelsea’s UCL Squad

For many weeks, fans have been talking about Chelsea's spending in the transfer market.

For many weeks, fans have been talking about Chelsea’s spending in the transfer market. Note that more than 15 players have been signed under Todd Boehly, and there have also been questions about the players that would be registered for the Uefa Champions League.

Photo: Enzo Fernandez || Twitter

However, note that new signings Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhailo Mudryk have officially been registered for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Hence, this decision has stirred reactions on social media.

Photo: Joao Felix and Mudryk || Twitter

Many fans believe that Noni Madueke should have been registered, while other players felt that Badiashile has been unlucky. Recall that Chelsea’s defense has improved immensely ever since the young defender replaced Kalidou Koulibaly in the starting lineup. However, note that fans are also reacting as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s name was also withdrawn from the squad for the rest of the season.

Photo: Some Reactions As Felix, Mudryk, and Enzo Were Included In Chelsea’s UCL Squad || Twitter

