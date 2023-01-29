Fans React as Chelsea Football Club officially unveil their newest signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club took to social media to officially unveil their newest signing, Malo Gusto.

Recall that few hours ago, The Blues completed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon for a few reported to be around 30 million euros and the player has now been officially unveiled as their newest signing.

The 19 Year Old French Professional Footballer has penned down a 7 year contract with Chelsea Football Club but he will return to Lyon where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.

Todd Boehly has been doing some serious business ever since he took over the club from Roman Abramovic, we have seen him sign the likes of Jao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Zakaria, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, amongst others and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

