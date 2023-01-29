SPORT

Fans React as Chelsea Football Club officially unveil their newest signing

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club took to social media to officially unveil their newest signing, Malo Gusto.

Recall that few hours ago, The Blues completed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon for a few reported to be around 30 million euros and the player has now been officially unveiled as their newest signing.

The 19 Year Old French Professional Footballer has penned down a 7 year contract with Chelsea Football Club but he will return to Lyon where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.

Todd Boehly has been doing some serious business ever since he took over the club from Roman Abramovic, we have seen him sign the likes of Jao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Zakaria, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, amongst others and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Report: Brighton set to sell Moises Caicedo to Arsenal

1 min ago

EVE vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Showdown

18 mins ago

Transfer news: Done deal, Man United hold Marco Reus talk, Navas wants EPL to move

27 mins ago

Why Kylian Mbappé Is The Best Player At The Moment.

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button