Fans react as Carragher ranks Bellingham over Enzo as the best £100m midfielder who moved in 2023

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher was asked by a fan to rank the four £100+ midfielders to move in 2023. The four midfielders are Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Carragher ranked Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham as number one while Chelsea’s new signing, Moises Caicedo was ranked last.

I would put Jude Bellingham as number one, I may put Fernandez second…He looks like a complete midfielder, I would go with Declan Rice next and then Caicedo.” He said

Source: Sky Sports Premier League YouTube

The only player who is yet to feature for his new club is Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian recently joined Chelsea from Brighton and he is likely to make his debut against West Ham United. Bellingham and Declan Rice have made their first league appearances for Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively while Enzo Fernandez who joined the Blues in January had a brilliant performance in the middle of the park as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League opener.

