Fans react as all charges against 21 Year Old Man United Forward has been dropped

Few moments ago, The greater Manchester Police reported that all charges against 21 Year Old Manchester United Winger, Mason Greenwood has been dropped.

The news surfaced online today being Thursday the 2nd day of January, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to social media to react.

The 21 Year Old talented winger had faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior as well as assault and all three charges are related to three woman but fortunately for Mason all the charges has been dropped.

In a statement released by the greater Manchester Police few minutes ago, they revealed that as the result of combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light, they is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

“A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

