Fans React After United Players Reportedly Said They Don’t Want Greenwood Back This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after news of Man United’s player’s rejection of Mason Greenwood surfaces on the internet, and many people would be hoping to see the players reverse their words.

In the news making rounds today, it claims that Man United players have rejected Mason Greenwood coming back to United this season, as his presence may slow down the progress Man United has made so far.

While reacting to the news of his rejection by Man United players, many people noted that they are happy to have him back in the squad and they believe Man United players are making a wrong decision by avoiding Mason Greenwood.

Others noted that Mason Greenwood has been cleared by the court, hence, he’s innocent of the allegations, and the players should accept him into the folds.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the news of Man United players rejecting Greenwood in the dressing room.

Showlapero (

)