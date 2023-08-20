Fans react after spotting Spain’s Alexia Putellas in tears after winning the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

A first half strike from captain Olga Carmona helped Spain to their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title after beating the Lionesses of England in the final of the tournament at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

After the final whistle, Spain women piled on each other in front of their goal.

However, Spain legendary midfielder, Alexia Putellas who was brought on in the 90th minute, couldn’t control her emotions as she was reduced in tears after seeing Spain beat England to win its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title in Sydney, Australia.

Seeing Alexia Putellas in tears after winning her first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have said one of her dreams was completed, while some have congratulated her.

The victory see Spain becomes the first European team to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup title since Germany in 2007.

