Fans react after spotting Mbappe in a traditional Cameroonian attire

French and Paris Saint-Germain legendary attacker, Kylian Mbappe who his currently in Cameroon for a visit, charity work and a trip to his father’s hometown has left football fans and social media users buzzing after he was spotted in a Cameroonian traditional attire while visiting his dad’s hometown, Jebale in Cameroon.

Seeing the France national team captain, Kylian Mbappe dressed in a Cameroonian traditional attire while visiting his father’s hometown, Jebale in Cameroon, football fans have taken to social media to react, as some have blessed him for visiting the land of his ancestors, while some have said no place like home.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Kylian Mbappe arrived at his father’s country, Cameroon to an ecstatic welcome from fans on Thursday afternoon.

The French attacker, last month revealed that he will not be extending his contract with the French Ligue1 Champions, Paris Saint-Germain, which expires next year but as indicated he wants to remain for a final season.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)