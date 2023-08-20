Fans react after spotting Jordi Alba telling the team to wait for Messi before Celebrating.

It is no longer news that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup final 10-9 on penalties in a dramatic fashion to give David Beckham his first ever trophy as Inter Miami’s Co-owner on Sunday.

Having successfully led his new side, Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory on Sunday, the Argentina national team and Inter Miami’s captain, Lionel Messi was seen away from the team, who were together to celebrate their latest title.

However, his former Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba then stood up from the team, telling his other teammates to wait for Lionel Messi before Celebrating.

Lionel Messi then joined the rest of his teammates, and they were heard shouting his name as they lift the Leagues Cup title.

This gesture from Jordi Alba, telling his Inter Miami teammates to wait for Lionel Messi before Celebrating has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it team bonding, while some have said Jordi Alba knows the boss.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)