Fans react after spotting Enzo and Mac Allister swapping shirt after the game at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in a hard-fought encounter at the Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the English Premier League.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after a lightning counter-attack in the 18th minute and defender, Axel Disasi marked his Chelsea debut by scoring the equaliser before the first half break.

However, after the final whistle in the Premier League opening game between Chelsea and Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool’s Mac Allister were spotted swapping shirts.

The Argentina national team teammates, Enzo Fernandez and Mac Allister were seen putting rivalry aside and showing one another respect.

These lovely gestures from the Argentine duo to each other has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it class in one frame, while some have said Argentina are blessed to have both of them.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

