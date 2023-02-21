Fans React After Shooting Stars FC Official Was Seen Urinating On the Pitch Before A Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after photos of Shooting Stars FC (Nigeria) official urinating at the center of the pitch ahead of a game, and not many people are happy with his action.

While reacting to the action of the players, many people stated that he is so wrong with his action, and the IMC should suspend him parmnently from football related activities.

Others suggested that proper investigation should be made into his action as they believe the IMC may find out why he did such babaric act.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the action of the official;

Below is the photo of the official urinating on the pitch;

The Nigerian Premier League sees the action of the official as improper, and they are rumours suggesting he (the official) has been banned from football related activities.

