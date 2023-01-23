Fans React After Ronaldo’s Teammate Says CR7 Is Exceptional, And Can Not Be Replaced

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

new Ronaldo’s teammate, Talisca noted that they are no player compared to Ronaldo, and he will be a great miss when he eventually quits football.

While reacting to Ronaldo’s performance after the Portuguese made his debut yesterday, Talisca noted that Ronaldo is such a great player, and he’s happy to have him on the team.

In his words, Talisca stated;

“In football, there is only one person called Cristiano Ronaldo and there is no one like him. His personality helped him adapt quickly. We are happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo with us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Man United this January to join the Arabian Giant, and he made his debut yesterday also wearing the captain’s armband.

He’s regarded as one of the best players of the game, and fans would be glad to have him play for a very long time.

