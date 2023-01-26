Fans react after Rodrygo equalised for Real Madrid against Atletico 10 minutes after coming on.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the scoreline 1-0 in favour of Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey on Thursday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti brought on Rodrygo, replacing Federico Valverde in the 69th minute.

The Brazilian then put his side, Real Madrid levelled after just 10 minutes of action, dribbling three Atletico Madrid players before beating Jan Oblak to send the game into extra time.

Football fans and social media users have started reacting after the Brazil international equalised for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid 10 minutes after coming on at the Santiago Bernabeu, as some have called him the Muller of Real Madrid, while some have described the goal as mind blowing.

However, 14 minutes into the extra time of the Copa del Rey quarter-final fixture, Real Madrid took the lead, courtesy of a fine finish from its captain, Karim Benzema.

