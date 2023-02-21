SPORT

Fans React After Photos of Ngolo Kante Trainning Ahead Of Tottenham’s Game Surfaces On The Net

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea’s midfielder, Ngolo Kante was seen on the grass with other Chelsea players today, and fans are happy to have him back to the team.

While reacting to photos of him in training, many people noted that Chelsea has missed him alot, and they are happy to have him back on the pitch.

Others noted that they hope to see him play against Tottenham at the weekend, and they believe he will make an instant impact.

Yet, another section of the fans believes that Chelsea should consider letting him leave this summer.

Below are the photos of the player training today for Chelsea;

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the photos of the player;

Kante is yet to play for Chelsea this season, and he is a big bonus to Graham Potter’s team.

Let’s have your thoughts the comment section.

