Fans react after Nketiah calls Declan Rice, Jollof rice after his performance against United.

Stoppage time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal to comeback from a goal down to beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Manchester United got the first goal of the game, through Marcus Rashford brilliant strike, before Arsenal’s captain, Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately.

The games seems destined for a draw, until Declan Rice gave the home team the lead in the 96th minute before Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory for Arsenal minutes later.

Following Declan Rice outstanding performance against Manchester United on Sunday, his Arsenal teammate, Edward Nketiah has taken to social media to call him Jollof rice.

Edward Nketiah tweeted: “Jollof Rice!!! Bug 3 points @Arsenal”

This tweet from Edward Nketiah calling Declan Rice, Jollof rice has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users as some have asked him to take Declan Rice home to give him Jollof, while some have called him Nigerian Jollof rice.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

